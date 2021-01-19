Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post $466.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.20 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $444.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 144,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,960. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 837,346 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

