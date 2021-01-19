Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.21) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

