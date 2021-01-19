iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.85

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.64, with a volume of 1215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

