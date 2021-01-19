iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 329,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 329,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 129,758 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

