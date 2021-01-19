iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,378,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,629,000 after purchasing an additional 849,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,213,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,649,825 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

