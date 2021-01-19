iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 16.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.74% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $991,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,121,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,386,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 283,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

