iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,630. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17,565.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 458,808 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000.

