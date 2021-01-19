iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 133.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. 2,508,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

