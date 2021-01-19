iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,349,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 40,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,460. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.