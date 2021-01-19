iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 4th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $28,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

IXN traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.68. 84,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $305.79.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

