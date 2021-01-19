iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 75,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

