iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.60

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 301075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 224.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 179.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

