iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Allen Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922,285 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97.

