iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. 5,922,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

