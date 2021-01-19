iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 823,675 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02.

