iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Boosted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 10.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $44,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112,540 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 918,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 916,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,102. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.