iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.45. 19,378,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,010,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

