iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 258.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,174,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,808,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.15. 621,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,015. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $313.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.