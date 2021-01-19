iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Increased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $134.17.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

