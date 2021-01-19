iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.20% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,690. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

