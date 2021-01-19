ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.72

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and traded as high as $60.81. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 191,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

