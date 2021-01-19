JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in JD.com by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.