Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 1,339,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,719,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

