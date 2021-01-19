Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $33.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $27.49. 255,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

