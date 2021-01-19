Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $150.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.