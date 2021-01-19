Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Terex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 19,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,327. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.