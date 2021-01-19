Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $39.12 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.41, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

