Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Babcock International Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babcock International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

BCKIY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

