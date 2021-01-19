Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $53.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.