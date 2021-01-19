Jefferies Financial Group Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.67.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.40. 12,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,544. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

