Jefferies Financial Group Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $160.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Shares of TT traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,461. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

