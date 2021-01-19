Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 4,168,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

