Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,751 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

