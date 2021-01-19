Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 5,260,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,818. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

