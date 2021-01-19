Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.65. 20,048,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.94. The company has a market cap of $680.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.