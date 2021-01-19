Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

