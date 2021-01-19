John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 2.44% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 23,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,306. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

