John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Trading Down 0.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.45. 68,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 57,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $519,000.

