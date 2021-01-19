John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 183.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

