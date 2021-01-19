Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,332 shares of company stock valued at $317,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.