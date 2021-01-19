Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.31. 886,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.26. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.