Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. 6,055,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

