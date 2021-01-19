Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

AVGO stock traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $459.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

