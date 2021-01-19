Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

