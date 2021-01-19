Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 221,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000.

SCHE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 1,828,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,871. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

