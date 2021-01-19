JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $135.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. 79,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

