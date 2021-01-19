JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $172.00 at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 770,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. The firm has a market cap of $422.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

