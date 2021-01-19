JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWODF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of Buy.

TWODF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

