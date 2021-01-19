JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $55.59. 17,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

