JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.50

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 667672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.93.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.